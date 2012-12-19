MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian sugar futures were trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as higher production cost forced mills to keep prices steady, though demand was weak due to winter season.

* As of 0936 GMT, the key January contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.09 percent at 3,274 rupees ($59.64)per 100 kg. The contract was trading in a narrow band of 3,265 rupees to 3,278 rupees.

* "Mills want money for cane payments but can't slash prices. Their production cost has gone up due to rise in cane prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"Winter season has suppressed demand. In the next few weeks demand will remain subdued," Khan said.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Sugar production costs for mills have risen this year due to a sharp increase in cane price.

* Sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty on the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

* The International Sugar Organization on Thursday raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.

* Pakistan has allowed another 500,000 tonnes of sugar exports, the government said, bringing the total to 1.2 million so far this year, as it seeks to generate foreign exchange for state coffers and revenue for cash-strapped mills. ($1 = 54.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)