MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian sugar futures fell on
Thursday to their lowest level in nearly two months on sluggish
demand and rising supplies as cane crushing gained momentum in
all producing states.
* As of 0916 GMT, the January contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46
percent at 3,254 rupees ($59.60) per 100 kg, after falling to
3,245 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract
since Oct. 25.
* "Supplies pressure is building up due to ongoing cane
crushing, but demand is not improving," said Subhranil Dey, an
analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* "Mills need money for purchasing cane from farmers, but
sales are not picking up. Some mills have started slashing
prices," Dey said.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Sugar was steady at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year
earlier.
* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty on
the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said
last week, as lower prices in the world market made room for
such imports in the past two months.
* The International Sugar Organization raised its forecast
for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million
tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish
pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.
* Pakistan has allowed another 500,000 tonnes of sugar
exports, bringing the total to 1.2 million so far this year, as
it seeks to generate foreign exchange for state coffers and
revenue for cash-strapped mills.
($1 = 54.6000 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)