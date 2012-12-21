MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Friday on bargain buying after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, though subdued demand due to the winter season and rising supplies weighed on sentiments.

* As of 0906 GMT, the January contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.28 percent at 3,266 Indian rupees ($59.21) per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,245 rupees in the previous session.

* "Futures are trading at a discount to spot markets. That's why bargain buying is emerging," said a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"But in medium term, fundamentals are bearish. Demand is not picking up. Supplies are continuously rising."

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Sugar fell by 16 rupees to 3,294 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

* The International Sugar Organization raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish pressure until the end of the current crop cycle. ($1 = 55.16 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)