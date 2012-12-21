MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Friday on bargain buying after hitting a two-month low in the
previous session, though subdued demand due to the winter season
and rising supplies weighed on sentiments.
* As of 0906 GMT, the January contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.28 percent
at 3,266 Indian rupees ($59.21) per 100 kg, after hitting a low
of 3,245 rupees in the previous session.
* "Futures are trading at a discount to spot markets. That's
why bargain buying is emerging," said a senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
"But in medium term, fundamentals are bearish. Demand is not
picking up. Supplies are continuously rising."
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cold drink and
ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter
season.
* Sugar fell by 16 rupees to 3,294 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between
Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
* The International Sugar Organization raised its forecast
for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million
tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish
pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.
($1 = 55.16 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)