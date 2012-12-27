MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian sugar futures fell to a
one-week low on Thursday on sluggish demand and rising stocks as
cane crushing gained momentum in all producing states.
* As of 0837 GMT, the January sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.15 percent at 3,261 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,248
rupees ($59.21) earlier in the day.
* "Supplies situation is very comfortable. Inventory is
rising as it is peak crushing season for mills. Imports of white
and raw sugar are further putting pressure on prices," said
Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between
Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and
ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter
season.
* A likely rise in the import duty on the sweetener limited
the downside in sugar futures, dealers said.
* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty on
the sweetener by year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Dec. 13, as lower prices in the world market made room for such
imports in the past two months.
* Pakistan has allowed another 500,000 tonnes of sugar
exports, bringing the total to 1.2 million so far this year, as
it seeks to generate foreign exchange for state coffers and
revenue for cash-strapped mills.
* Sugar eased by 4 rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 54.8550 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)