MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian sugar futures fell to a one-week low on Thursday on sluggish demand and rising stocks as cane crushing gained momentum in all producing states.

* As of 0837 GMT, the January sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.15 percent at 3,261 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,248 rupees ($59.21) earlier in the day.

* "Supplies situation is very comfortable. Inventory is rising as it is peak crushing season for mills. Imports of white and raw sugar are further putting pressure on prices," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* A likely rise in the import duty on the sweetener limited the downside in sugar futures, dealers said.

* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty on the sweetener by year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

* Pakistan has allowed another 500,000 tonnes of sugar exports, bringing the total to 1.2 million so far this year, as it seeks to generate foreign exchange for state coffers and revenue for cash-strapped mills.

* Sugar eased by 4 rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.8550 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)