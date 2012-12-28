MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian sugar futures dropped on Friday to their lowest level in more than a week as rising supplies and sluggish demand due to the winter season prompted traders to liquidate long positions.

* As of 0833 GMT, the benchmark February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,286 rupees ($59.79) per 100 kg, after falling to 3,279 rupees earlier in the day.

* "In the short to medium term, it is very unlikely that prices will rise above current levels. Demand is not supporting an upside. Prices may correct by 50 to 100 rupees as supplies are increasing," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.

* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

* Sugar eased by 2 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* A likely rise in the import duty on the sweetener limited the downside in sugar futures, dealers said.

* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty by year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months. ($1 = 54.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)