MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian sugar futures dropped on
Friday to their lowest level in more than a week as rising
supplies and sluggish demand due to the winter season prompted
traders to liquidate long positions.
* As of 0833 GMT, the benchmark February sugar contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.18 percent at 3,286 rupees ($59.79) per 100 kg, after
falling to 3,279 rupees earlier in the day.
* "In the short to medium term, it is very unlikely that
prices will rise above current levels. Demand is not supporting
an upside. Prices may correct by 50 to 100 rupees as supplies
are increasing," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and
ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.
* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between
Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
* Sugar eased by 2 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* A likely rise in the import duty on the sweetener limited
the downside in sugar futures, dealers said.
* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty by
year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower
prices in the world market made room for such imports in the
past two months.
($1 = 54.9550 Indian rupees)
