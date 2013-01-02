MUMBAI Jan 2 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell on Wednesday on lacklustre demand in spot markets and higher supplies by mills.

* Indian sugar futures are also under pressure from a 2.5 percent rise in the output in the first three months of the season beginning October.

* Sugar mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* Surplus output will help India export sugar for the third straight year.

* At 1023 GMT, the benchmark February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading down 0.12 percent at 3,285 rupees ($59.94) per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is nothing to support sugar prices. Unless government takes some steps, either raising import duty or announcing some incentives for sugar mills, we don't see recovery in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty by year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like soft-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops during winter. ($1 = 54.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)