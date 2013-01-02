MUMBAI Jan 2 Sugar futures in India, the
world's largest consumer, fell on Wednesday on lacklustre demand
in spot markets and higher supplies by mills.
* Indian sugar futures are also under pressure from a 2.5
percent rise in the output in the first three months of the
season beginning October.
* Sugar mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million
tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* Surplus output will help India export sugar for the third
straight year.
* At 1023 GMT, the benchmark February sugar contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading
down 0.12 percent at 3,285 rupees ($59.94) per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There is nothing to support sugar prices. Unless
government takes some steps, either raising import duty or
announcing some incentives for sugar mills, we don't see
recovery in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with
Angel Commodities Broking.
* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty by
year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower
prices in the world market made room for such imports in the
past two months.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like soft-drink and
ice-cream makers usually drops during winter.
($1 = 54.7900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)