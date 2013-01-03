MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian sugar futures fell for a
second straight session on Thursday on sluggish demand amid
higher supplies by mills as cane crushing gained momentum.
* At 1010 GMT, the key February contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.34
percent at 3,272 rupees ($60.12) per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices were nearly unchanged at 3,248 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra
state.
* "Cane crushing is going on in full scale and mills need
cash to pay farmers for their cane. They are selling in higher
quantities despite a fall in prices," said Mukesh Kuwadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "Moreover demand from northern India is very weak due to
the ongoing winter season," Kuwadia said.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like soft drink and
ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.
* Sugar futures are also under pressure from a 2.5 percent
rise in output in the first three months of the season beginning
October 1.
* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in
2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but
higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1 = 54.4200 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)