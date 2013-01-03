MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian sugar futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday on sluggish demand amid higher supplies by mills as cane crushing gained momentum.

* At 1010 GMT, the key February contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.34 percent at 3,272 rupees ($60.12) per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices were nearly unchanged at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Cane crushing is going on in full scale and mills need cash to pay farmers for their cane. They are selling in higher quantities despite a fall in prices," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Moreover demand from northern India is very weak due to the ongoing winter season," Kuwadia said.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like soft drink and ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.

* Sugar futures are also under pressure from a 2.5 percent rise in output in the first three months of the season beginning October 1.

* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.4200 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)