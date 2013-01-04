MUMBAI Jan 4 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell for a third straight session on lacklustre demand amid higher selling by mills trying to raise cash to pay farmers.

* At 0950 GMT, the key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.31 percent at 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices fell by 9 rupees to 3,245 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "There is nothing to support prices. Demand is weak and mills are selling in higher quantity to make payments to farmers. Overall prices are likely to fall further," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Mathur expect prices to recover in February after touching a low of 3,200 rupees in the next few weeks.

* Sugar prices are under pressure due to higher supplies from mills as the crushing season is underway and mills need cash to pay farmers for their cane.

* Added pressure comes from weak consumer demand during the winter season as buying by soft drink and ice-cream makers usually drops during the winter season.

* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)