MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday on lacklustre demand and higher selling by mills trying to raise cash to pay farmers.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.15 percent at 3,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices fell by 15 rupees to 3,238 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Sugar crushing is going on in full scale, and mills need money to pay farmers for their cane. Moreover, government decision to not to raise import duty on sugar has also dampened the spirit," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has no immediate plans to raise import tax on sugar, two government sources said on Monday, casting aside industry's calls for raising the duty to protect mills from cheap overseas supplies when the country already has a surplus.

* Sugar prices are under pressure due to weak consumer demand during the winter season, when buying by soft drink and ice-cream makers usually eases.

* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)