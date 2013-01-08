MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian sugar futures fell for a
second straight session to hit their lowest level in more than
11 weeks on subdued demand amid higher selling by mills to
generate cash to pay farmers for their cane.
* Sugar prices in India have been falling for the last one
month as cane crushing gained momentum after the end of the
festival season and mills need money to pay farmers.
* At 1050 GMT, the key sugar February contract on
the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading down 0.06 percent at 3,264 rupees after hitting a low of
3,252 earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 23.
* Sugar edged down 4 rupees to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "There could be some recovery in sugar prices after
January, when temperatures in northern India start rising," said
Pradeep Bhanusali, a trader based in the Vashi spot market near
Mumbai.
* The government's decision to not to raise import duty on
sugar has also dampened sentiment.
* Sugar prices are under pressure due to weak consumer
demand during the winter season, when buying by soft drink and
ice-cream makers usually eases.
* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in
2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but
higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)