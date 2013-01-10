MUMBAI Jan 10 Sugar futures in India fell on
Thursday to hit a contract low, weighed by higher selling from
mills which are looking to raise cash to pay farmers for their
cane amid lacklustre consumer demand.
* At 0923 GMT, the key sugar for February contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
down 0.37 percent at 3,246 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier hit
a contract low of 3,237 rupees.
* Sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,245 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* The cold wave-like conditions in north India are good for
sugar production as low temperatures help sugarcane retain
moisture and thus boost sugar recovery and this is also weighing
on sentiment, traders said.
* "Sugar production is going on in full steam across the
country and India is heading for surplus output. All these
factors are pressuring prices," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary
of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* The government's decision to not to raise import duty on
sugar has also dampened sentiment, traders said.
* Sugar prices are under pressure due to weak consumer
demand during winter, when buying by soft drink and ice-cream
makers usually eases.
* There could be some recovery in sugar prices next month as
winter retreats in northern India and temperatures start rising,
Kuwadia said.
* Sugar mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million
tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)