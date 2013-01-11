MUMBAI Jan 11 Sugar futures in India, the world's second-largest producer of the sweetener, fell on Friday on higher supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre consumer demand.

* At 0856 GMT, the key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.31 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. The contract, which hit a new low in the previous session, is headed for a fourth-consecutive weekly fall.

* Sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Crushing is going on full scale and mills are forced to sell in higher quantities, as they need cash to pay farmers for their cane," said Pradeep Singh, a trader based in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

* Sugar prices have also come under pressure as an ongoing cold wave in northern India has dampened demand from soft drink and ice-cream makers.

* Prices could recover next month as winter retreats in northern India and temperatures start rising, Singh said.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)