MUMBAI Jan 11 Sugar futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer of the sweetener, fell on Friday
on higher supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre consumer
demand.
* At 0856 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.31 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. The contract, which hit
a new low in the previous session, is headed for a
fourth-consecutive weekly fall.
* Sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Crushing is going on full scale and mills are forced to
sell in higher quantities, as they need cash to pay farmers for
their cane," said Pradeep Singh, a trader based in Saharanpur,
Uttar Pradesh.
* Sugar prices have also come under pressure as an ongoing
cold wave in northern India has dampened demand from soft drink
and ice-cream makers.
* Prices could recover next month as winter retreats in
northern India and temperatures start rising, Singh said.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
