MUMBAI Jan 14 Sugar futures in India, the
world's largest consumer of the sweetener, rose on Monday for a
second straight session tracking firm spot markets where buying
by traders outweighed higher selling by mills which are raising
cash to pay farmers for cane.
* At 1058 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up
0.37 percent at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar edged up by 5 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Sugar prices fell sharply in the past few weeks, and most
traders now believe that prices have bottomed out. There could
be some recovery in the next few days," said Prasoon Mathur,
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Sugar prices fell more than 1 percent this month to hit a
new contract low on Thursday. However, prices have recovered
since then.
* Traders expect sugar prices to rise further in the next
month as the winter retreats in northern India and temperatures
rise.
* Currently, sugar prices are under pressure as a cold wave
in northern India has dampened demand from soft drink and
ice-cream makers.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)