MUMBAI Jan 14 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, rose on Monday for a second straight session tracking firm spot markets where buying by traders outweighed higher selling by mills which are raising cash to pay farmers for cane.

* At 1058 GMT, the key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.37 percent at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar edged up by 5 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Sugar prices fell sharply in the past few weeks, and most traders now believe that prices have bottomed out. There could be some recovery in the next few days," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Sugar prices fell more than 1 percent this month to hit a new contract low on Thursday. However, prices have recovered since then.

* Traders expect sugar prices to rise further in the next month as the winter retreats in northern India and temperatures rise.

* Currently, sugar prices are under pressure as a cold wave in northern India has dampened demand from soft drink and ice-cream makers.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)