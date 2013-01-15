MUMBAI Jan 15 Sugar futures in India, the
world's largest consumer of the sweetener, fell on Tuesday on
profit-taking after recovering about 1 percent in the previous
three sessions, and on higher supplies in spot markets.
* At 0950 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading down 0.43 percent at 3,253 rupees per 100 kg. It had
recovered nearly 1 percent after hitting a contract low of 3,237
rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.
* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Currently, sugar prices are trading below manufacturing
cost and we expect prices to rise further," said Ritesh Agarwal,
a trader based in Kolkata.
* Sugar mills are selling more despite a fall in prices as
cane crushing is going on in full scale across the country and
they need cash to pay farmers for their cane, traders said.
* Most traders feel that sugar prices have bottomed out and
are unlikely to fall further though it may remain range bound
some time.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)