MUMBAI Jan 15 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, fell on Tuesday on profit-taking after recovering about 1 percent in the previous three sessions, and on higher supplies in spot markets.

* At 0950 GMT, the key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.43 percent at 3,253 rupees per 100 kg. It had recovered nearly 1 percent after hitting a contract low of 3,237 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Currently, sugar prices are trading below manufacturing cost and we expect prices to rise further," said Ritesh Agarwal, a trader based in Kolkata.

* Sugar mills are selling more despite a fall in prices as cane crushing is going on in full scale across the country and they need cash to pay farmers for their cane, traders said.

* Most traders feel that sugar prices have bottomed out and are unlikely to fall further though it may remain range bound some time.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)