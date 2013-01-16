MUMBAI Jan 16 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, edged higher on Wednesday on slight improvement in demand and on hopes the weather will become warmer in the coming weeks.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.31 percent at 3,262 rupees ($59.74)per 100 kg by 0933 GMT.

* Sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "In the last few weeks demand was weak due to severe cold weather in northern India. In the coming weeks temperature will rise and so the demand for sugar," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output rose 2.5 percent to 7.96 million tonnes in the first three months of the season beginning October, an industry body said. ($1 = 54.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)