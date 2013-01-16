MUMBAI Jan 16 Sugar futures in India, the
world's largest consumer of the sweetener, edged higher on
Wednesday on slight improvement in demand and on hopes the
weather will become warmer in the coming weeks.
* The key February sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.31
percent at 3,262 rupees ($59.74)per 100 kg by 0933 GMT.
* Sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "In the last few weeks demand was weak due to severe cold
weather in northern India. In the coming weeks temperature will
rise and so the demand for sugar," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like
cold-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during
the winter season.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* India's sugar output rose 2.5 percent to 7.96 million
tonnes in the first three months of the season beginning
October, an industry body said.
($1 = 54.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)