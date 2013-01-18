MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday on hopes the government would raise import duty on the sweetener to protect local farmers, though higher supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.31 percent at 3,268 rupees ($60.63) per 100 kg by 0904 GMT.

* Sugar rose by 19 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "The government may make some policy changes to support sugar mills. It can raise import duty. It can give more freedom to mills for selling sugar in the open market," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar mills are struggling to pay farmers cane price as sugar prices have fallen due to higher supplies and weak demand.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold-drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* India on Thursday slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils to protect local oilseed farmers.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)