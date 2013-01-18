MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian sugar futures rose on
Friday on hopes the government would raise import duty on the
sweetener to protect local farmers, though higher supplies
weighed on sentiment.
* The key February sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.31 percent at 3,268
rupees ($60.63) per 100 kg by 0904 GMT.
* Sugar rose by 19 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "The government may make some policy changes to support
sugar mills. It can raise import duty. It can give more freedom
to mills for selling sugar in the open market," said Ashok Jain,
president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Sugar mills are struggling to pay farmers cane price as
sugar prices have fallen due to higher supplies and weak demand.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like
cold-drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during
the winter season.
* India on Thursday slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on
crude edible oils to protect local oilseed farmers.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
($1 = 53.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)