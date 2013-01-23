MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday on sluggish demand and as a sharp drop
in overseas prices raised hopes of higher imports of raw sugar
in the coming months.
* Raw sugar prices in New York settled close to
two-and-a-half-year lows on Tuesday as speculative investors and
traders continued to sell the sweetener amid concerns about a
growing surplus following forecasts of a record crop from
Brazil, the world's biggest producer, in 2013/14.
* At 0915 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.59 percent at 3,211 rupees ($59.67) per 100 kg, after hitting
a low of 3,208 rupees.
* Sugar edged down by one rupee to 3,262 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra
state.
* "The current difference between local and overseas prices
is enough to prompt mills to place new import orders. Local
production is more than demand. In such a situation imports
would put downward pressure on prices," said a Mumbai-based
dealer.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)