MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Thursday to hit a new contract low as demand remained subdued amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and imports.

* At 0905 GMT, the key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.31 percent at 3,202 rupees ($59.64) per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,191 rupees.

* Sugar edged down by 4 rupees to 3,260 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Supplies situation is very comfortable in India and in world market. Demand is not supporting. It is weak," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* "We can see further downside of around 50 rupees in coming weeks," he said.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October. ($1 = 53.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)