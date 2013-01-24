MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Thursday to hit a new contract low as demand remained
subdued amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and
imports.
* At 0905 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.31 percent at 3,202 rupees ($59.64) per 100 kg, after hitting
a low of 3,191 rupees.
* Sugar edged down by 4 rupees to 3,260 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Supplies situation is very comfortable in India and in
world market. Demand is not supporting. It is weak," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* "We can see further downside of around 50 rupees in coming
weeks," he said.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October.
($1 = 53.6850 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)