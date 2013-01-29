MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian sugar futures rose on
Tuesday due to short-covering after falling in the previous
four sessions on weak demand, mounting supplies from mills and
poor export prospects due to lower world prices.
* As of 0834 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.44
percent at 3,205 rupees ($59.46) per 100 kg. Sugar fell more
than 2 percent in the previous four sessions, hitting a new
contract low at 3,187 rupees on Monday.
* Sugar prices were unchanged from Monday's close at 3,250
rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state.
* "There is nothing to support prices, demand is weak,
exports are not happening and the country has surplus sugar,"
said Pradeep Agrawal, a trader based in Delhi.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cool
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.
* An output of more than 24 million tonnes will be lower
than the 26 million tonnes produced in the previous year, but
higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October.
($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)