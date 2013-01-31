MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Friday to their lowest in six-and-a-half months on sluggish demand and rising supplies from local production and cheaper imports of raw sugar.

* At 1024 GMT, the key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 3,145 rupees ($59.12) per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,097 rupees, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.

* Sugar edged down by 7 rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Mills are slashing quotes, but still demand is weak. That is putting pressure on mills to reduce prices further. They need money to make outstanding cane payments," said a Kolhapur based dealer.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* "Rising imports of raw sugar are also worrying mills. Local prices are still very high compared to overseas prices," the dealer said.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)