MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday to their lowest in six-and-a-half months on
sluggish demand and rising supplies from local production and
cheaper imports of raw sugar.
* At 1024 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
1.38 percent at 3,145 rupees ($59.12) per 100 kg, after hitting
a low of 3,097 rupees, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.
* Sugar edged down by 7 rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Mills are slashing quotes, but still demand is weak. That
is putting pressure on mills to reduce prices further. They need
money to make outstanding cane payments," said a Kolhapur based
dealer.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* "Rising imports of raw sugar are also worrying mills.
Local prices are still very high compared to overseas prices,"
the dealer said.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October.
($1 = 53.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)