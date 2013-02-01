(In Jan 31 item, corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Friday. Also adds dropped word 'rising' in headline)

MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Thursday to their lowest in six-and-a-half months on sluggish demand and rising supplies from local production and cheaper imports of raw sugar.

* At 1024 GMT, the key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 3,145 rupees ($59.12) per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,097 rupees, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.

* Sugar edged down by 7 rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Mills are slashing quotes, but still demand is weak. That is putting pressure on mills to reduce prices further. They need money to make outstanding cane payments," said a Kolhapur based dealer.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* "Rising imports of raw sugar are also worrying mills. Local prices are still very high compared to overseas prices," the dealer said.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)