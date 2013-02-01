MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Friday on sluggish demand, with the rising supplies from local producers and cheaper imports of raw sugar weakening the sentiment.

* As of 1012 GMT, the key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.05 percent at 3,114 rupees ($58.58) per 100 kg. The contract hit its lowest level in six-and-a half months to 3,097 rupees on Thursday, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.

* Sugar prices were unchanged at 3,239 rupees per 100 kg from Thursday's close in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand for sugar is low but mills are still selling in higher quantities as they need cash to pay farmers for their cane," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Besides weak demand, rising imports of raw sugar is adding to the pressure as local prices are still very high compared to overseas prices, traders said.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October. ($1 = 53.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)