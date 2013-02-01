MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday on sluggish demand, with the rising supplies
from local producers and cheaper imports of raw sugar weakening
the sentiment.
* As of 1012 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
1.05 percent at 3,114 rupees ($58.58) per 100 kg. The contract
hit its lowest level in six-and-a half months to 3,097 rupees on
Thursday, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.
* Sugar prices were unchanged at 3,239 rupees per 100 kg
from Thursday's close in the Kolhapur spot market in the
top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Demand for sugar is low but mills are still selling in
higher quantities as they need cash to pay farmers for their
cane," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based in Saharanpur, Uttar
Pradesh.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* Besides weak demand, rising imports of raw sugar is adding
to the pressure as local prices are still very high compared to
overseas prices, traders said.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October. ($1 = 53.1900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)