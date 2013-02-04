MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday to their lowest in nearly seven months on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from local production and cheaper imports on the back of a stronger rupee.

* At 0833 GMT, the key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.58 percent at 3,077 rupees ($58.06) per 100 kg. It dropped to 3,067 rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar nudged up by 1 rupee to 3,238 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Supplies are surpassing demand. Everyday, supplies are rising, but demand is weak due to the winter," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

A stronger rupee makes imports cheaper, which is a concern for the sugar industry, he added.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drinks and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.75 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said. ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)