MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian sugar futures dropped on
Monday to their lowest in nearly seven months on sluggish demand
amid rising supplies from local production and cheaper imports
on the back of a stronger rupee.
* At 0833 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.58 percent at 3,077 rupees ($58.06) per 100 kg. It dropped to
3,067 rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.
* Spot sugar nudged up by 1 rupee to 3,238 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Supplies are surpassing demand. Everyday, supplies are
rising, but demand is weak due to the winter," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls
Commodities Ltd.
A stronger rupee makes imports cheaper, which is a concern
for the sugar industry, he added.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft
drinks and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.75 million
tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning
October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the
previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
($1 = 53 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)