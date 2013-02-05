MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Tuesday to hit their lowest in seven months as demand
remained sluggish despite a modest cut in prices from millers
struggling to make cane payments.
* At 1012 GMT, the key February sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1
percent at 3,064 rupees ($57.53) per 100 kg. It dropped to 3,050
rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 11, 2012.
* Spot sugar fell 2 rupee to 3,226 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Mills are gradually cutting prices in tenders, but still
demand is weak. Weather is cold. Unless temperature starts
rising, demand will remain subdued," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "Mills are under pressure. They need money to make cane
payments, but demand is poor."
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft
drinks and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* "Supplies are rising as crushing is progressing well in
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh," Kuvadia said.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the
previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
($1 = 53.2550 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)