MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian sugar futures rebounded on
Wednesday from their lowest in seven months on bargain buying
driven by expectations the government would give mills freedom
in selling sugar in the open market.
* At 1051 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32
percent at 3,131 rupees ($58.94) per 100 kg, after falling to
3,108 rupees in the previous session.
* Spot sugar fell 8 rupee to 3,217 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "The sugar industry is expecting some supportive steps
from the government and it is likely to abolish non-levy sugar
release mechanism," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* "At lower level, buying is emerging. Traders are expecting
an improvement in demand in the coming weeks with a rise in
temperature," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft
drinks and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the
previous year.
($1 = 53.1250 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)