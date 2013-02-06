MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Wednesday from their lowest in seven months on bargain buying driven by expectations the government would give mills freedom in selling sugar in the open market.

* At 1051 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32 percent at 3,131 rupees ($58.94) per 100 kg, after falling to 3,108 rupees in the previous session.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupee to 3,217 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "The sugar industry is expecting some supportive steps from the government and it is likely to abolish non-levy sugar release mechanism," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* "At lower level, buying is emerging. Traders are expecting an improvement in demand in the coming weeks with a rise in temperature," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drinks and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year. ($1 = 53.1250 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)