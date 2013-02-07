MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian sugar futures dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday to their lowest in seven months as supplies are up due to the ongoing cane crushing, and as mills struggle to sell the sweetener due to less demand.

* At 0927 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.44 percent at 3,085 rupees ($57.96)per 100 kg. It fell to 3,081 rupees earlier, the lowest since July 12, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,201 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Mills need money to make cane payments. They are willing to sell sugar at a lower price, but there are fewer buyers," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year. ($1 = 53.2300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)