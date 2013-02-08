MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday to hit their lowest in more than seven months,
hurt by sluggish demand and rising inventory due to the ongoing
cane crushing in the key producing states.
* At 0937 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
1.34 percent at 3,030 rupees ($56.64) per 100 kg. It earlier
touched 3,025 rupees, the lowest since July 4, 2012.
* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,193 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Stockists and bulk consumers know output is going to be
higher than demand. They are making small purchases," said a
dealer based in Vashi market near Mumbai.
* "On the other hand, mills want to sell large quantities to
generate cash. Mills need money for cane payments."
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the
previous year.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
($1 = 53.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)