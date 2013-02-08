MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Friday to hit their lowest in more than seven months, hurt by sluggish demand and rising inventory due to the ongoing cane crushing in the key producing states.

* At 0937 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.34 percent at 3,030 rupees ($56.64) per 100 kg. It earlier touched 3,025 rupees, the lowest since July 4, 2012.

* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,193 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Stockists and bulk consumers know output is going to be higher than demand. They are making small purchases," said a dealer based in Vashi market near Mumbai.

* "On the other hand, mills want to sell large quantities to generate cash. Mills need money for cane payments."

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)