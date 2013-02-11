MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Monday from their lowest level in more than seven months on bargain buying driven by hopes that demand for the sweetener will improve in the summer season, though rising supplies capped the upside.

* At 0928 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.12 percent at 3,082 rupees ($57.56) per 100 kg. It fell to 3,025 rupees last week, the lowest since July 4, 2012.

* "Consumers are hedging their requirement for summer months. For them, current prices are very attractive," said Prerana Desai, vice-president, research at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,190 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Supplies are comfortable. In the medium term prices are likely to remain stable," Desai said.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the year earlier. ($1 = 53.5450 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)