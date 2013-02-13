GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as hopes of an improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the approaching summer season outweighed higher supplies.
* At 0856 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.16 percent at 3,095 rupees per 100 kg.
* "We are heading towards the summer season. Demand for sugar will rise from bulk consumers," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
"Sugar is oversold. Prices will move higher from the current levels."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer season.
* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,201 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.
* India's sugar production for the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
