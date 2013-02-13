MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as hopes of an improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the approaching summer season outweighed higher supplies.

* At 0856 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.16 percent at 3,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We are heading towards the summer season. Demand for sugar will rise from bulk consumers," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Sugar is oversold. Prices will move higher from the current levels."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer season.

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,201 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* India's sugar production for the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)