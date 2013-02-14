MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and imports of raw sugar.

* At 0900 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39 percent at 3,088 rupees ($57.41) per 100 kg.

* "Mills are struggling to cut inventory, which is rising every day. They are under pressure to pay farmers dues, but demand is weak for sugar," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage makers typically remains weak during the winter season and rises during summer.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Spot sugar edged higher by 7 rupees to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states. ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)