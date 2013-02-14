MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from ongoing
cane crushing and imports of raw sugar.
* At 0900 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.39 percent at 3,088 rupees ($57.41) per 100 kg.
* "Mills are struggling to cut inventory, which is rising
every day. They are under pressure to pay farmers dues, but
demand is weak for sugar," said a member of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage
makers typically remains weak during the winter season and rises
during summer.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Spot sugar edged higher by 7 rupees to 3,202 rupees per
100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra
state.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to
fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a
water shortage trims acreage in three key states.
($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)