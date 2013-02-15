MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest in a week as demand remained subdued amid rising supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season.

* As of 0931 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39 percent at 3,088 rupees ($57.19) per 100 kg, after falling to 3,066 rupees earlier.

* "The demand from bulk consumers is weak. Unless we see improvement in demand, prices will remain under pressure," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Supplies are ample. Local production is higher. Imports of raw sugar are coming."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage makers typically remains weak during the winter season and rises during summer.

* Spot sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,197 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures fell to their weakest levels in more than two years on Thursday as the market faces surplus supplies that dealers expected to drive prices even lower.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states.

($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)