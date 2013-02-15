MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday to their lowest in a week as demand remained subdued amid
rising supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season.
* As of 0931 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.39 percent at 3,088 rupees ($57.19) per 100 kg, after falling
to 3,066 rupees earlier.
* "The demand from bulk consumers is weak. Unless we see
improvement in demand, prices will remain under pressure," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
"Supplies are ample. Local production is higher. Imports of
raw sugar are coming."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and beverage
makers typically remains weak during the winter season and rises
during summer.
* Spot sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,197 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* New York raw sugar futures fell to their weakest levels in
more than two years on Thursday as the market faces surplus
supplies that dealers expected to drive prices even
lower.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to
fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a
water shortage trims acreage in three key states.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)