NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian sugar futures could not sustain initial buying support as talks about the government freeing up curbs on the sugar sector eased but spot markets attracted buying on talks of a production tax.

* As of 0930 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 3,152 rupees ($58.1) per 100 kg from previous close. The contract opened higher and also hit the day's high at 3,180 rupees.

* "Buying support couldn't be sustained as it became clear that the issue of sugar sector decontrol would take more time to become a reality," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The sugar futures market ended up on fresh buying support on Monday taking cues from talks of the government freeing up curbs.

* India has been exploring options to free the sugar sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage in the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.

* An advisory panel, headed by economist C. Rangarajan, has already recommended lifting curbs on India's tightly controlled sugar sector.

* Spot market saw fresh buying support on talks of likely increase in the sugar production tax as hinted by Farm Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday.

* Spot sugar up by 25 rupees to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. Most of the markets in the western state were closed due to a local holiday.

* London white sugar futures on Monday settled 1.6 percent higher at $498 a tonne, while U.S. ICE agricultural markets were shut for the President's Day holiday.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a water shortage trims acreage in three key states. ($1 = 54.275 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)