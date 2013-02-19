NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian sugar futures could not
sustain initial buying support as talks about the government
freeing up curbs on the sugar sector eased but spot markets
attracted buying on talks of a production tax.
* As of 0930 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6
percent at 3,152 rupees ($58.1) per 100 kg from previous close.
The contract opened higher and also hit the day's high at 3,180
rupees.
* "Buying support couldn't be sustained as it became clear
that the issue of sugar sector decontrol would take more time to
become a reality," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* The sugar futures market ended up on fresh buying support
on Monday taking cues from talks of the government freeing up
curbs.
* India has been exploring options to free the sugar sector
from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage
in the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.
* An advisory panel, headed by economist C. Rangarajan, has
already recommended lifting curbs on India's tightly controlled
sugar sector.
* Spot market saw fresh buying support on talks of likely
increase in the sugar production tax as hinted by Farm Minister
Sharad Pawar on Monday.
* Spot sugar up by 25 rupees to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. Most of
the markets in the western state were closed due to a local
holiday.
* London white sugar futures on Monday settled 1.6 percent
higher at $498 a tonne, while U.S. ICE agricultural markets were
shut for the President's Day holiday.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
* India's sugar production in the 2013/14 season is set to
fall below consumption for the first time in four years as a
water shortage trims acreage in three key states.
($1 = 54.275 rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)