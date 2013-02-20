Feb 20 Indian sugar futures were almost flat in the absence of any major triggers, but spot prices fell as the initial euphoria about the government's move to lift curbs on the sector eased.

* At 0830 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange traded down 0.1 percent at 3,141 rupees ($57.87) per 100 kg. The contract is expected to trade in the 3,120-3,200 rupees range during the session.

* "Futures still range-bound and await triggers," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Sugar futures ended down on Tuesday as the likelihood of the government immediately freeing up curbs receded.

* India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sugar sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* An advisory panel, headed by economist C. Rangarajan, last year recommended freeing the sugar sector from a host of government controls.

* The spot market fell after finding some support on Tuesday on talks of a likely rise in a production tax, as hinted by India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar earlier in the week.

* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Khan said prospecSts of higher global supplies on improved cane crop outlook from Brazil also weigh on domestic futures.

* On Tuesday, London white sugar settled 0.5 percent down at $495.6 a tonne, while New York raw sugar rose 1.2 percent to close at 18.22 cents per lb on reports of sanction-hit Iraq buying the sweetener from Thailand and Algeria.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is unlikely to export the sweetener for up to three years as high production costs price shipments out of the global market and a drought in major growing regions squeezes output.

[$1 = 54.275 rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)