NEW DELHI Feb 21 Indian sugar futures were
caught in a range on Thursday with spot prices displaying
flatness as the market awaits the government's decision on
lifting curbs on the sugar sector.
* At 0830 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange traded
almost flat at 3,209 rupees ($59.33) per 100 kg. The contract
moved in the 3,192-3,210 rupees range during the session.
* "Any decision on the sugar sector decontrol will provide
the much needed trigger," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil,
has been exploring options to free the sugar sector from various
controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* An advisory panel headed by economist C. Rangarajan last
year recommended freeing the sugar sector from a host of
government controls.
* Spot sugar stabilised on Thursday after the impact of talks
of an expected rise in production tax, as hinted by India's Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar earlier in the week, receded.
* "The market still waits for a decision on the production tax
but it appears nothing is expected before the budget," Kuvadia
said.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present the
federal budget for 2013/14 fiscal year starting April 1 later in
the month.
* Spot sugar remained flat at 3,218 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is
unlikely to export the sweetener for up to three years as high
production costs price shipments out of the global market and a
drought in major growing regions squeezes output.
* Global futures rose on Wednesday as short-covering lifted
prices and outweighed expectations that hefty supplies from top
producer Brazil would outstrip demand.
* London white sugar rose 1.1 percent to close at
$501.2 a tonne, while New York raw sugar rose 0.7 percent
to close at 18.35 cents per lb.
[$1 = 54.085 rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)