MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday to their lowest in a week on sluggish demand amid rising
supplies, though expectations the government will lift curbs on
the highly controlled sugar sector limited the downside.
* As of 1032 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.42 percent at 3,073 rupees ($56.96) per 100 kg, after earlier
falling to 3,066 rupees.
* "Supplies are ample. Ongoing cane crushing is adding to
the inventory, but demand is moderate," said Subhranil Dey, an
analyst with SMC Comtrade.
"Traders are waiting for the budget. They expect some moves
from the government to decontrol the sugar industry."
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present the
federal budget for 2013/14 fiscal year on Thursday.
* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes
on year in the first four months of the season beginning October
2012.
($1 = 53.95 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)