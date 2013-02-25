MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday to their lowest in a week on sluggish demand amid rising supplies, though expectations the government will lift curbs on the highly controlled sugar sector limited the downside.

* As of 1032 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 3,073 rupees ($56.96) per 100 kg, after earlier falling to 3,066 rupees.

* "Supplies are ample. Ongoing cane crushing is adding to the inventory, but demand is moderate," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"Traders are waiting for the budget. They expect some moves from the government to decontrol the sugar industry."

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present the federal budget for 2013/14 fiscal year on Thursday.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012. ($1 = 53.95 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)