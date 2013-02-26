MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday because of sluggish demand, rising supplies and on expectations a drop in overseas prices could boost imports in the coming months.

* As of 1018 GMT, the key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39 percent at 3,054 rupees ($56.45) per 100 kg.

* "Raw sugar import is a big concern. Prices are falling in the world market and the government hasn't raised the import duty yet. At current prices raw sugar imports are very attractive," said a Mumbai-based dealer, who declined to be named.

* New York raw sugar futures fell to a 2-1/2 year low in early trade on higher supplies and as the dollar strengthened on concerns about political instability in Italy following an inconclusive election result.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted more than 1 million tonnes raw sugar for the current season, dealers said.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,191 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* "Unless the government takes some steps to liberalise, industry prices would remain under pressure," the dealer said.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes sugar in the current year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)