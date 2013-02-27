NEW DELHI Feb 27 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday due to mounting supplies from local mills and cheaper imports after demand failed to pick up amid cold weather across North India.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.42 percent to 3,055 rupees ($56.85) per 100 kg, as of 0915 GMT.

* "Other than higher supplies from mills and imports, lower global prices have also been putting downward pressure on sugar," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* On Tuesday, New York raw sugar futures settled at 17.79 cents per lb after hitting 17.76 cents a lb, the lowest level for the front month contract since August 2010.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted more than 1 million tonnes of raw sugar imports for the current season, dealers said.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,178 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.8 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012.

* "I see some upside only when demand from soft drink and ice cream makers picks up in the summer," Kuvadia said.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 53.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)