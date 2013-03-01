MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soyoil futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand as buyers were shifting to cheaper palm oil, while soybeans rose on a weak rupee and thin supplies.

* The losses in soyoil were limited by a weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oil meal exporters. Rupee eased on Friday.

* As of 0904 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 0.21 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans nudged down 0.24 percent to $14.71-1/2 per bushel.

* "Demand is weak for soyoil. Due to the price difference, consumers are moving to palm oil from soyoil," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.49 percent lower at 673.35 rupees per 10 kg, while palm oil was trading down 0.37 percent at 459 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was up 0.40 percent at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.15 percent to 3,433 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.1 rupees to 684.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 15 rupees to 3,399 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 18 rupees to 3,618 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)