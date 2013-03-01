MUMBAI, March 1 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Friday on sluggish demand and concerns differences between government ministries may delay decontrol of the sugar sector.

* As of 0959 GMT, the key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.92 percent at 3,016 Indian rupees ($55.44)per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,011 rupees earlier.

* "There is no clarity over decontrol of sugar sector. The industry doesn't know when it will happen as ministers have different opinions," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt. Ltd.

"Earlier traders were expecting the government will remove some curbs before the budget or in the budget and that will support prices. But nothing has happened yet."

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the federal budget for 2013/14 fiscal year on Thursday.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Demand from bulk consumers, which pushes up demand during the summer, was subdued on Friday, Bansod said.

* Spot sugar nudged down a rupee to 3,174 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)