MUMBAI, March 5 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Tuesday from a contract low hit in the previous session as expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly controlled industry prompted bargain buying.

* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation without a sharp rise in prices.

* "Market is expecting some kind of relief measures from the government. It may decontrol the sugar industry or may raise duty on imports," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* As of 0858 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.69 percent at 3,067 rupees ($55.89) per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday.

* Spot sugar eased 9 rupees to 3,155 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)