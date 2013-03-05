MUMBAI, March 5 Indian sugar futures rebounded
on Tuesday from a contract low hit in the previous session as
expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly
controlled industry prompted bargain buying.
* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the
industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high
output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation
without a sharp rise in prices.
* "Market is expecting some kind of relief measures from the
government. It may decontrol the sugar industry or may raise
duty on imports," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president
of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* As of 0858 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.69
percent at 3,067 rupees ($55.89) per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday.
* Spot sugar eased 9 rupees to 3,155 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, 60,000 tonnes less than a
year earlier.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30,
against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)