MUMBAI, March 6 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Wednesday on slight improvement in demand due to
summer season and on expectations the government would lift some
curbs on the tightly controlled industry.
* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the
industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high
output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation
without a sharp rise in prices.
* "Demand is improving from bulk consumers, but higher
supplies are weighing on sentiments," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* As of 0820 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.20
percent at 3,069 rupees ($55.96) per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* Spot sugar rose by 0.40 rupee to 3,162.30 rupees per 100
kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, Indian sugar mills produced
18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener, 60,000 tonnes less than a
year earlier.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30,
against the local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)