MUMBAI, March 6 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday on slight improvement in demand due to summer season and on expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly controlled industry. * India is set to consider relaxing controls on the industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation without a sharp rise in prices. * "Demand is improving from bulk consumers, but higher supplies are weighing on sentiments," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. * Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. * As of 0820 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.20 percent at 3,069 rupees ($55.96) per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday. * India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage. * Spot sugar rose by 0.40 rupee to 3,162.30 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. * Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener, 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier. * The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against the local demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)