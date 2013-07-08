MUMBAI, July 8 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday as weak demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies offset a rise in the import duty and export orders.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,066 rupees ($50.26) per 100 kg at 0857 GMT.

* "The depreciation in the rupee along with higher import duty has wiped out chances of imports. In fact, we can see few more export deals signed by traders this week due to weak rupee," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.

* India is raising the import duty on the sweetener to 15 percent from 10 percent currently to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies, two government sources said.

* Top Indian sugar refiner Shree Renuka Sugars aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit to cash in on strong demand during the Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon, when lower temperature cuts demand for their products.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as last year's drought reduced acreage under the crop.

* On Friday, October raw sugar in New York settled 0.16 cents, or 1 percent, lower at 16.26 cents per lb, close to the almost three-year low of 16.02 cents hit last month. ($1 = 61 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)