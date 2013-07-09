MUMBAI, July 9 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Tuesday on higher-than-expected area under sugarcane in key growing states and favourable weather, though a rise in import duty and export orders limited the downside.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.59 percent at 3,046 rupees ($50.05) per 100 kg at 0829 GMT.

* "The industry was expecting a sharp drop in area under sugarcane, but farm ministry data is showing a minor drop in acreage. Weather is also favourable for cane. Drought-hit areas have received abundant rainfall," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 5 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* All cane growing sates received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather department data showed.

* Spot sugar rose 12 rupees to 3,076 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India issued a notification on Tuesday to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.

* Top Indian sugar refiner Shree Renuka Sugars aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit in West Bengal state to cash in on strong demand during the Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* A weak rupee increases returns for sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.

* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon, when lower temperatures cuts demand for their products. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)