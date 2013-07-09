MUMBAI, July 9 Indian sugar futures edged lower
on Tuesday on higher-than-expected area under sugarcane in key
growing states and favourable weather, though a rise in import
duty and export orders limited the downside.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.59 percent at 3,046 rupees
($50.05) per 100 kg at 0829 GMT.
* "The industry was expecting a sharp drop in area under
sugarcane, but farm ministry data is showing a minor drop in
acreage. Weather is also favourable for cane. Drought-hit areas
have received abundant rainfall," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million
hectares as of July 4, compared with 5 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* All cane growing sates received more rainfall than normal
since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather
department data showed.
* Spot sugar rose 12 rupees to 3,076 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India issued a notification on Tuesday to implement a hike
in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the
world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which
are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.
* Top Indian sugar refiner Shree Renuka Sugars
aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit in
West Bengal state to cash in on strong demand during the Ramadan
festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong
demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian
sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
* A weak rupee increases returns for sugar exporters. The
rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.
* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar
purchases during the monsoon, when lower temperatures cuts
demand for their products.
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)