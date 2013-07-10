MUMBAI, July 10 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in a week on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher-than-expected production estimate for the next marketing year starting Oct. 1.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.43 percent at 3,038 rupees ($50.36) per 100 kg at 0840 GMT, after falling to 3,035 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 4.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop by 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday.

* "The ISMA numbers are actually bearish. The expected drop in next year's production is minimal. Supply situation is very comfortable," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 5 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* All cane growing sates received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather department data showed.

* Spot sugar fell 4 rupees to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* "In physical market bulk consumers are not active. It is lean demand season. Export demand is also muted," Mathur said.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon, when lower temperature cuts demand for their products.

* India issued a notification on Tuesday to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 60.3250 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)