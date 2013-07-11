NEW DELHI, July 11 Indian sugar futures traded up on Thursday taking cues from the spot market where fresh buying returned after the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

* At 0930 GMT, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 3,043 rupees ($50.73) per 100 kg.

* "Sugar futures is still caught in a range of 50 rupees as visible during the last couple of week in absence of any major demand trigger," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Demand from bulk users such as soft drink producers eases during the monsoon rain season that starts from June.

* The futures ranged between 3,030 rupees and 3,048 rupees during the day's session.

* Range-bound trade would continue even in the next week, but the price might not fall below 3,000 rupees per 100 kg as some buying support is currently visible in physical markets due to Ramadan, Mathur added.

* Spot sugar rose about 8 rupees to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's Muslim community prefers sweets after breaking its daily fast with meals.

[$1 = 59.98 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)