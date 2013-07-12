NEW DELHI, July 12 Indian sugar prices eased on Friday as monsoon rains dampened demand at a time when supplies have surged due to selling pressure from mills that are saddled with huge stocks.

* At 1051 GMT, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,039 rupees ($50.83) per 100 kg.

* "Rains have picked up, leading to weaker demand when mills are trying to sell sugar as they have only three months to liquidate stocks before the new season starts in October," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand from bulk users such as soft drink producers eases during the monsoon that begins from June.

* Despite huge stocks at home, India has not been able to export sugar due to lower global prices. Many believe carryover stocks on Oct. 1, when the new season begins, will be around 8 million tonnes, up from about 6.-6.5 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "We are going to begin the next season with substantially high stocks and we have not been able to export sugar also because of falling rupee," Kuvadia said.

* Spot sugar fell about 20 rupees to 3,330 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

($1 = 59.78 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)