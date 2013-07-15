MUMBAI, July 15 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday as export orders and hopes retail demand will improve during the festive season outweighed surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.10 percent at 3,051 rupees ($50.91) per 100 kg at 0932 GMT.

* "The supply situation is very much comfortable. Demand from bulk consumers is weak, but mills are hopeful retail demand will improve due to Ramadan and other festivals. They are keeping prices steady in tenders," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon as lower temperature hits demand for their products.

* India issued a notification last week to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes.

* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Spot sugar nudged down a rupee to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)