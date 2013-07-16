MUMBAI, July 16 Indian sugar futures were steady
for a second straight day on Tuesday as a slight improvement in
retail demand and export orders offset ample supplies and weak
demand from bulk consumers.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.07 percent at 3,053 rupees
($51.48) per 100 kg at 0930 GMT.
* "Sugar will trade in a narrow range in the short-term.
Right now demand is moderate, but it should improve going ahead
due to various festivals," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
"Supplies are exceeding demand. There won't be any sharp
rise in prices despite the festive demand."
* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar
purchases during the monsoon as lower temperatures hits demand
for such products.
* India issued a notification last week to implement a hike
in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the
world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which
are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million
hectares as of July 11, compared with 5 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong
demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian
sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
($1 = 59.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)