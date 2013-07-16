MUMBAI, July 16 Indian sugar futures were steady for a second straight day on Tuesday as a slight improvement in retail demand and export orders offset ample supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.07 percent at 3,053 rupees ($51.48) per 100 kg at 0930 GMT.

* "Sugar will trade in a narrow range in the short-term. Right now demand is moderate, but it should improve going ahead due to various festivals," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Supplies are exceeding demand. There won't be any sharp rise in prices despite the festive demand."

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon as lower temperatures hits demand for such products.

* India issued a notification last week to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Indian farmers have grown sugarcane on 4.84 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

($1 = 59.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)