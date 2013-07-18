MUMBAI, July 18 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday to their lowest level in two weeks as subdued demand from bulk consumers amid ample supplies outweighed a likely rise in demand due to festivals.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.43 percent at 3,029 rupees ($50.92) per 100 kg at 0842 GMT, after falling to 3,028 rupees earlier, the lowest level since July 3.

* "Mills are not interested in lowering prices in tenders, but demand is very weak from bulk buyers. Retail demand is also modest, not buoyant as expected due to Ramadan," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* India issued a notification last week to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15 percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries to prop up local prices, which are falling due to ample and cheap global supplies.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)