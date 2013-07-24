MUMBAI, July 24 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Wednesday, hurt by sluggish demand and a forecast for surplus production for the fourth straight year on the back of ample monsoon rains in cane growing states.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 3,020 rupees ($51.1) per 100 kg at 0953 GMT.

* "All cane growing states have received good rainfall. That will help planted cane," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"We will start 2013/14 year in October with carry-forward stocks of more than 8 million tonnes. So, excess supply is likely to persist for at least two years."

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon as lower temperature hits demand.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)