MUMBAI, July 24 Indian sugar futures edged lower
on Wednesday, hurt by sluggish demand and a forecast for surplus
production for the fourth straight year on the back of ample
monsoon rains in cane growing states.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 3,020 rupees
($51.1) per 100 kg at 0953 GMT.
* "All cane growing states have received good rainfall. That
will help planted cane," said Ashok Jain, president of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"We will start 2013/14 year in October with carry-forward
stocks of more than 8 million tonnes. So, excess supply is
likely to persist for at least two years."
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning
of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar
purchases during the monsoon as lower temperature hits demand.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong
demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian
sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
($1 = 59.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)